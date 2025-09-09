Kiir announces South Sudan to import power from Ethiopian Dam

ADDIS ABABA. Ethiopia (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has announced plans to sign an agreement with the government of Ethiopia to import power from the newly inaugurated Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

President Kiir joined fellow African and Caribbean leaders for the official inauguration ceremony of the dam, located in Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region near the Sudanese border.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, September 9, Kiir said the dam is a “symbol of unity, sacrifice, and determination,” adding that it shows what a nation can achieve when its people stand together.

“This dam is not a project but a symbol of unity, sacrifice, and determination. It shows what a nation can do, what a nation can achieve when its people stand together with one vision,” Kiir stated.

The president highlighted the strong bond between the two nations, describing Ethiopia as a brotherly country.

He stated that the dam’s completion will provide South Sudan with a valuable source of power to light up its towns, villages, schools, and hospitals.

“I am also pleased to announce that South Sudan is looking forward to signing an agreement to receive power from the dam,” he said. “This will bring power to our towns, villages, schools, and hospitals and open new opportunities for our people,” Kiir added.

President Kiir concluded his remarks by congratulating the people of Ethiopia on their achievement.

