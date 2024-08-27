Kiir and six leaders endorse Raila Odinga for AU Commission seat

President Salva Kiir, along with six other African leaders including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, endorsed Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission seat at the launch event in Nairobi, Kenya.

Addressing the head of state, President Kiir, who is also the Chairman of the African Union commended Kenya’s President Ruto for his leadership in nominating Raila Odinga as a regional candidate for the African Union Chairmanship.

The event on Tuesday in Nairobi brought together various regional dignitaries including Presidents Salva Kiir who is also the chairperson of East African Community, Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

He said South Sudan’s endorsement of the decision is in place, citing knowing Odinga for years for his Pan-African commitment, adding that his consistency is admirable.

“We can count on him, I strongly appeal to the region to rally behind Odinga and adopt him as the region’s candidate. I urge us to go to Addis Ababa united behind him,” President Kiir said.

He also urged the region to persuade friends in other African countries to vote for Odinga.

In his earlier remarks, Kenya’s William Ruto described former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as “an ideal candidate to lead the African Union Commission, bold and wise leader, and veteran mobilizer for positive change”.

President Ruto said Raila Odinga’s bid for the AUC seat has been endorsed by at least seven presidents including Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Felix Tshesekedi of DRCand five from other East African states.

He said the crises in many African countries require strong leadership, adding that Kenya is championing institutional reform at the AU as part of its contribution.

Ruto went on to say candidate Odinga is a Pan-Africanist and that Kenya has benefited from his vision and contributions.

He said Odinga has consistently demonstrated strong faith in laying the robust foundation for Africa, citing his deep understanding of the continent’s affairs.

Ruto also reiterated Kenya’s commitment to supporting the African’s vision 2062 of a high standard of living, quality of life and well-being for all citizens, well-educated citizens and skills revolution underpinned by science, technology and innovation, healthy and well-nourished citizens.

The election is expected to take place in February 2025 during the African Union Summit.

