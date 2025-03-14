14th March 2025
Kickboxing champion Majok qualifies to the final of Muai Thai Championship

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Kickboxing champion Majok. (-).

South Sudanese kickboxer James Majok has qualified to the final of Muay Thai Championship in Thailand, after defeating the Netherlands champion Joey Westerink in the 75-kg weight category on Thursday.

Both fighters exchanged points in the opening round, but Majok took control in the second round, delivering a knockout to claim victory before the final round.

Majok, who will face the Iranian champion Mehdi Gholizdeh in the final on Sunday, expressed his determination to bring the title home.

“I will face the Iranian champion on March 16th, and I am mentally ready for the final match. I assure you that I will go with all my heart to South Sudan, because I am trying to unite the citizens of South Sudan through sports,” he said in a WhatsApp interview with Eye Radio on Thursday.

On the 12th March James Majok Gau secured a place in the semi-finals after defeating an Italian opponent in the knockout rounds of the mixed martial arts competition.

The Muai Thai championship runs from March 9 to 17, 2025, beginning with a weigh-in on March 9, followed by qualification rounds from March 10 to 12, where fighters faced intense elimination matches.

 

 

 

