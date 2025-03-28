28th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   Kenya’s special envoy Raila Odinga arrives in Juba

Kenya’s special envoy Raila Odinga arrives in Juba

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 51 mins ago

President Kiir shakes hands with Raila Odinga in Juba. July 3, 2024. (-)

Kenyan special envoy to South Sudan, Raila Odinga, arrived Friday morning in Juba to help prevent a potential civil war in South Sudan.

Odinga’s appointment was made by Kenyan President William Ruto after a phone conversation with South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, discussing the tense situation in the country that led to the house arrest of First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, on Wednesday.

President Ruto assured Kiir that Kenya would send an envoy to engage with the parties involved in order to de-escalate the conflict.

In response to this, Ruto appointed Odinga to travel to South Sudan.

Odinga landed at Juba International Airport this morning, where he was warmly received by Ambassador Philip Jada Nathan.

In a related development, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which played a key role in facilitating the 2018 peace agreement, issued a warning about the current situation.

IGAD emphasized that if the crisis is not addressed promptly, it could lead to the collapse of South Sudan’s transitional process, potentially plunging the country back into a full-scale war, with dire consequences for the people of South Sudan and the broader region.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns 1

IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

Published March 25, 2025

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms 2

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

Published March 25, 2025

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief 3

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief

Published March 25, 2025

VP Taban: Two C-in-Cs and armies fuel ongoing crisis in S. Sudan 4

VP Taban: Two C-in-Cs and armies fuel ongoing crisis in S. Sudan

Published March 26, 2025

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal 5

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal

Published March 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Without peace, constitutional-making process is futile: Prof. Akech

Published 7 mins ago

Kenya’s special envoy Raila Odinga arrives in Juba

Published 51 mins ago

Renewed conflict in South Sudan sparked by failure to unify army: Analyst

Published 2 hours ago

Sudan’s Al-Burhan phones President Kiir to discuss peace in South Sudan: state media

Published 3 hours ago

President Ruto appoints Raila as special envoy to S. Sudan to avert civil war

Published 6 hours ago

AU to deploy ‘panel of wise’ to Juba to help de-escalate tensions

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.