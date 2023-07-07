You are here: Home | Breaking News | News | Politics | Regional | Kenya’s opposition resumes protests
Kenya’s opposition coalition led by veteran politician Raila Odinga has resumed street protests against the high cost of living and the breakdown of talks with President Ruto’s administration.
Nation newspaper reports incidents of protests across the country on Friday as Azimio La Moja One Kenya gears up for Saba Saba (Seven Seven) rallies called by Odinga.
The protestors reportedly blocked some highways and burned tires in the morning before being dispersed.
Before 1 PM, police in Nyahururu arrested a couple of political figures including a former governor for allegedly taking part in “illegal protests.”
Police also teargassed Raila Odinga’s convoy after he allegedly told his supporters to march to Nairobi Central Park.
