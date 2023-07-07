7th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Breaking News | News | Politics | Regional   |   Kenya’s opposition resumes protests

Kenya’s opposition resumes protests

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

A protester shows an empty pot on the street during a mass rally called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga who claims the last Kenyan presidential election was stolen from him and blames the government for the hike of living costs in Kibera, Nairobi on March 27, 2023. PHOTO/AFP.

Kenya’s opposition coalition led by veteran politician Raila Odinga has resumed street protests against the high cost of living and the breakdown of talks with President Ruto’s administration.

Nation newspaper reports incidents of protests across the country on Friday as Azimio La Moja One Kenya gears up for Saba Saba (Seven Seven) rallies called by Odinga.

The protestors reportedly blocked some highways and burned tires in the morning before being dispersed.

Before 1 PM, police in Nyahururu arrested a couple of political figures including a former governor for allegedly taking part in “illegal protests.”

Police also teargassed Raila Odinga’s convoy after he allegedly told his supporters to march to Nairobi Central Park.

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo 1

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament 2

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace 3

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace

Published Saturday, July 1, 2023

Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition 4

Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure 5

High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure

Published Thursday, July 6, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

5 killed as gunmen open fire on family in Tonj North

Published 26 mins ago

Juba commissioner defies “unconstitutional” court summon

Published 58 mins ago

Kenya’s opposition resumes protests

Published 1 hour ago

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

Published 3 hours ago

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon

Published 4 hours ago

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Kenya’s opposition resumes protests

Read more...
Share
error: Alert: Content is protected !!