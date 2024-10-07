Kenya’s Gachagua begs for forgiveness amid looming impeachment

Addressing a church service at the National Prayer Altar in the capital Nairobi, Gachagua said anyone whom he has wronged while serving as deputy president should find a place in their hearts to forgive him.
Gachagua also pleaded with President Ruto, lawmakers who have tabled his impeachment in parliament, and Kenyans to show mercy on him for any wrongdoing.
“I want to say to my brother, President William Ruto, if, in our zeal to work, I have wronged you, please find it in your heart to forgive me. If my spouse, in her duties with the boychild, has wronged you in any way, please find it in your heart to forgive her,” he said.
Gachagua’s public appeal comes ahead of the debate on the impeachment motion against him at the National Assembly, where he is expected to appear and state his case, after which lawmakers will vote on whether to remove him from office or not.
MPs who tabled the impeachment motion accuse the deputy president of promoting ethnically divisive politics, undermining the president, and having had a role in the anti-government uprising between June and July that saw Parliament overrun, among others.
Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has further recommended the prosecution of four of Gachagua’s associates with charges related to the uprising, which initially broke out as street protests against tax hikes.
If impeached, the verdict will be sent to the Senate, which will conduct a trial on the charges leveled against him.
In a statement on September 26, Mr. Gachagua dismissed the DCI investigation of his staff and allies as politically instigated, saying it was part of the plot to have him impeached.
The Kenyan parliament last impeached a vice president in 1989 after an MP tabled a vote of no confidence against Dr. Josephat Karanja for allegedly undermining then President Daniel Arap Moi, according to The East African.
Dr. Karanja was then forced to resign after only one year and one month in office.
