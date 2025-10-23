Kenya’s cyber law partially suspended amid rights challenge

NAIROBI, KENYA (Eye Radio) — The enforcement of key provisions within Kenya’s controversial Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2024, has been temporarily suspended by the High Court in Nairobi, pending a constitutional petition.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the orders after a challenge was filed by musician and activist Reuben Kigame Lichete and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

The petitioners argue that several sections of the law violate fundamental rights, including privacy, freedom of expression, and media independence.

Contested Provisions

The contested provisions include expanded State powers over digital surveillance and online content regulation.

The petitioners argue the amendments are vague, enable excessive government control, and breach the existing Data Protection Act (2019).

This marks the second court challenge to the 2024 amendments, reflecting growing concern among rights groups and journalists about the law’s potential impact on online freedoms.

The Attorney General and the Speaker of the National Assembly are listed as respondents in the case.

Interested parties include the Kenya Union of Journalists, the Media Council of Kenya, the Law Society of Kenya, and the Data Protection Commissioner.

The case will be mentioned on November 5, 2025, for further directions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter