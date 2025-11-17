Kenyan government websites hacked, including Presidency

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Several Kenyan government websites, including the presidency, were hacked on Monday and rendered inaccessible, according to Kenya’s NTV.

The Kenyan media reported that other websites affected include those belonging to the ministries of interior, energy, labour, health and education.

At the same time, several state departments were also inaccessible, with the immigration department, the directorate of public-private partnerships and the directorate of criminal investigations among those affected.

NTV also reported that the Hustler Fund, the government press, and Nairobi City County were also affected by the cyber-attack.

The attackers made the websites inaccessible and defaced the pages by replacing legitimate information with other text.

It added attempts by users to log on to the websites were met by messages that read: “Access denied by PCP”, “We will rise again”, “white power worldwide”, and “14:88 Heil Hitler”.

Last month, the High Court in Nairobi temporarily suspended the enforcement of key provisions in Kenya’s Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2024, pending a constitutional petition.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the orders after musician and activist Reuben Kigame Lichete and the Kenya Human Rights Commission challenged sections of the law they say violate privacy, freedom of expression, and media independence.

The contested provisions include those on digital surveillance, online content regulation, and expanded State powers over cyber activities. The petitioners argue the amendments are vague, enable excessive government control, and breach the Data Protection Act, 2019.

The Attorney General and the Speaker of the National Assembly are listed as respondents, while the Kenya Union of Journalists, Media Council of Kenya, Law Society of Kenya, and the Data Protection Commissioner are interested parties. The case will be mentioned on November 5, 2025, for further directions.

This is the second court challenge to the 2024 amendments, reflecting growing concern among rights groups and journalists about their potential impact on online freedoms.

