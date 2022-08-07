Kenyan election in facts and figures

The incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta has served two terms and cannot run again.

William Ruto, 55, served as a lawmaker and agriculture minister before becoming deputy president in 2013. The ambitious rags-to-riches politician is running for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) pledging to fight for “hustlers” trying to make ends meet.

Raila Odinga, 77, is the veteran opposition leader now backed by longtime rival Kenyatta and is running under the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition.

The former prime minister has previously lost four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.