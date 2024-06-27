Kenyan army seen on Nairobi streets amid protests

Kenya Defense Force (KDF) soldiers were seen on the streets of Nairobi on Thursday after the country’s parliament approved their deployment to reinforce the police against nationwide anti-finance bill protests.

Nation newspaper reported early on Thursday that KDF tanks with soldiers made their way around Nairobi before returning to a nearby barrack.

According to the local media, the streets of the capital remain quiet and devoid of protestors although a teargas explosion was heard in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Meanwhile, protests were reported in Homa Bay Town as police lobed teargas to disperse protestors.

On Wednesday, the country’s National Assembly formally called for the deployment of soldiers as protesters vowed to continue demonstrations, with plans to take to the street again on Thursday.

President William Ruto has bowed to pressure from Kenyans after several protests and has declined declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 to law in what is seen as an attempt to de-escalate tensions.

The move follows Tuesday’s deadly protests that saw demonstrators breach parliament premises and the police shooting of dozens.

“Following the passage of the Bill, the country witnessed widespread expression of dissatisfaction with the Bill as passed, regrettably resulting in the loss of life, destruction of property and desecration of constitutional institutions. I send condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate manner,” Ruto said.

The President also directed immediate operation budget cuts for the presidency and the entire Executive arm of government, Nation reported.

He has also recommended the Judiciary, Parliament and county governments to follow suit.

