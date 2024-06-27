27th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Kenyan army seen on Nairobi streets amid protests

Kenyan army seen on Nairobi streets amid protests

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

KDF soldiers in the streets of Nairobi. (Photo/Nation Media Group).

Kenya Defense Force (KDF) soldiers were seen on the streets of Nairobi on Thursday after the country’s parliament approved their deployment to reinforce the police against nationwide anti-finance bill protests.

Nation newspaper reported early on Thursday that KDF tanks with soldiers made their way around Nairobi before returning to a nearby barrack.

According to the local media, the streets of the capital remain quiet and devoid of protestors although a teargas explosion was heard in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Meanwhile, protests were reported in Homa Bay Town as police lobed teargas to disperse protestors.

On Wednesday, the country’s National Assembly formally called for the deployment of soldiers as protesters vowed to continue demonstrations, with plans to take to the street again on Thursday.

President William Ruto has bowed to pressure from Kenyans after several protests and has declined declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 to law in what is seen as an attempt to de-escalate tensions.

The move follows Tuesday’s deadly protests that saw demonstrators breach parliament premises and the police shooting of dozens.

“Following the passage of the Bill, the country witnessed widespread expression of dissatisfaction with the Bill as passed, regrettably resulting in the loss of life, destruction of property and desecration of constitutional institutions. I send condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate manner,” Ruto said.

The President also directed immediate operation budget cuts for the presidency and the entire Executive arm of government, Nation reported.

He has also recommended the Judiciary, Parliament and county governments to follow suit.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group 1

NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group

Published Saturday, June 22, 2024

US condemns Houthi sinking of ships in the Red Sea 2

US condemns Houthi sinking of ships in the Red Sea

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions 3

Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report 4

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game 5

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

National NGO holds dialogue on mitigating land conflicts in Juba

Published 15 mins ago

South Sudanese children bear the brunt of country’s crises: Aya

Published 23 mins ago

S. Sudan, Egypt inaugurate climate prediction center in Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Minister Alor tables $113 million EAC budget

Published 2 hours ago

Awow explains why Revenue Authority assigns tax collection to firms

Published 2 hours ago

Al-Sabah Hospital: Heart disease ‘alarming’ among children as 90% of screening turn positive

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!