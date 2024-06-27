27th June 2024
Kenya tightens security in Kakuma after S. Sudanese refugees clash

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Kakuma Refugee Camp | File picture

The Kenyan government has restricted movement in Kakuma Refugee Camp and Kalobeyei Settlement following deadly clashes between South Sudanese communities which led to 10 casualties early this week.

The restrictions which started on Wednesday ban movement between the two areas from dusk to dawn.

The letter by Edwira Chibari, Camp Manager of Kakuma Camps and Kalobeyei Settlement, said the decision aims to combat further violence and ensure the safety of residents and humanitarian workers.

“There shall be restrictions of movement to enter or leave Kakuma Camp and Kalobeyei Settlement from Wednesday, 26 June, 2024 as from 7:00PM TO 6:00am. This is in order to curb the ongoing attack and killings at the camp currently,” Chibari said.

It is reported that the violence began on June 23, 2024 with tension remaining high despite efforts by the Kenyan police to quell the situation.

Thousands of South Sudanese refugees who fled the civil conflict that erupted in December 2013 and 2016 violence has sought sanctuary in Kakuma and Kalobeyei refugee camps.

 

 

27th June 2024

