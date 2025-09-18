“Keep learning for effective handling of emerging crimes” – Judiciary official tells judges

The Director of Land and Registration at the Supreme Court is urging judges and magistrates to stay ahead by acquiring new skills to effectively handle emerging crimes.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day capacity-building workshop in Juba, Justice Stephen Simon said learning is a continuous process and has no age limit.

The workshop is organized by the Centre for Inclusive Governance, Peace, and Justice (CIGPJ) with support from Norwegian People’s Aid.

Justice Simon noted that the leadership of the judiciary has made it a policy to ensure that every judge receives ongoing training to deliver justice effectively.

“It is a policy of judiciary, in the new leadership that judges have to learn until they die. There is a continuous education for judges because there are new crimes coming up and you have to know them, and you will be subjected to them every time to know them such that you do your work properly.

“It is also a policy of the new leadership of the judiciary that every judge must be trained, such that he delivers what is needed from him,” he said.

He also encouraged judges to be “true learned judges” by demonstrating professional behavior and embracing the new era of change, including learning English, the country’s official language.

