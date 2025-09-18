18th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Justice | National News | News   |   “Keep learning for effective handling of emerging crimes” – Judiciary official tells judges

“Keep learning for effective handling of emerging crimes” – Judiciary official tells judges

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Judge's hammer of a judge in court Stock Photo courtesy| Alamy

The Director of Land and Registration at the Supreme Court is urging judges and magistrates to stay ahead by acquiring new skills to effectively handle emerging crimes.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day capacity-building workshop in Juba, Justice Stephen Simon said learning is a continuous process and has no age limit.

The workshop is organized by the Centre for Inclusive Governance, Peace, and Justice (CIGPJ) with support from Norwegian People’s Aid.

Justice Simon noted that the leadership of the judiciary has made it a policy to ensure that every judge receives ongoing training to deliver justice effectively.

“It is a policy of judiciary, in the new leadership that judges have to learn until they die. There is a continuous education for judges because there are new crimes coming up and you have to know them, and you will be subjected to them every time to know them such that you do your work properly.

“It is also a policy of the new leadership of the judiciary that every judge must be trained, such that he delivers what is needed from him,” he said.

He also encouraged judges to be “true learned judges” by demonstrating professional behavior and embracing the new era of change, including learning English, the country’s official language.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 1

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 2

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go? 3

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go?

Published September 16, 2025

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees 4

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

Published September 14, 2025

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani 5

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani

Published September 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bank of South Sudan mourns former governor Ajak

Published 35 minutes ago

“Keep learning for effective handling of emerging crimes” – Judiciary official tells judges

Published 2 hours ago

MSF extends suspension of operations in Yei and Morobo counties until October

Published 3 hours ago

MSF urges urgent supply of life-saving medicines as country enters malaria season

Published 4 hours ago

Bor traders looted of SSP 349,000 and $7,300 by armed gangs – mayor

Published 4 hours ago

Former Bank Governor Othom Rago Ajak passes away in Cairo

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.