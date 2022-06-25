KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims

The Managing Director of Kenya Commercial Bank has been arrested by Juba police, following sexual harassment allegations against him by his former female employee.

Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin confirms, the manager turned himself to the police Saturday morning, and is under investigation.

“He was not arrested yesterday, but he came today by himself to the police station, and he is currently in custody under investigation,” said Gen. Justin.

The police chief said law enforcement agents bearing arrest warrant were sent to apprehend the Kenyan banker.

Roba Waqo is under police investigation, after his former staff accused him of intimidation and unwanted sexual advances this year.

In May this year an employee of the Kenyan Commercial Bank resigned, citing claims she encountered incidents of harassment from the manager.

Bahijah Beatrice, a former Information Technology manager at the KCB said she tendered her resignation on 25th May 2022, a gesture, she said was quickly welcomed by the bank’s human resources office.

In the resignation letter seen by Eye Radio, Beatrice said she had endured years of mistreatment in the hands of the bank’s managing director.

“He started with his advances towards me, giving me weird compliments and all that, it happened severally to extent that I had to warn him,” she said.

“He (Waqo) has been frustrating my life and threatening me and harassing me at every single opportunity he gets.”

According to her, after several incidents of harassment and intimidation, she relocated to the bank’s Konyo-Konyo branch as a teller.

But, her boss kept staking and harassing her, she alleged.

Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson Daniel Justin said the suspect is liable to bail pending investigation and the transfer of the case to court.

According to section 396 of South Sudan 2008 penal act, whoever intentionally engages in sexual harassment commits an offense.

If found guilty, the culpable shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, liable to a fine or both.

