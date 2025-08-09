9th August 2025

Kaujok Football Association objects to Ann Taker’s disqualification

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 57 minutes ago

Former SSFF Second Vice Presidential candidate Ann Nyakuet Taker addresses the media about her platform and vision for the future of football in South Sudan. (Photo courtesy)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Kaujok Football Association has formally objected to the removal of Ms. Ann Nyakuet Taker’s nomination, condemning what they describe as the use of fraudulent documents in the SSFF electoral process.

On Friday, August 8, the SSFF Electoral Committee disqualified Ann, the only female candidate for Second Vice President, from the upcoming 2025–2029 elections.

The decision to disqualify her was made after she lost a key nomination from the Kaujok Football Association, which left her with fewer nominations than the required minimum.

In a letter addressed to the Electoral Committee of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) and signed by the association’s Secretary, Mr. Paul Mayuen, the Kaujok Football Association made it clear that they only nominated Mrs. Ann Taker for the position of Second Vice President.

They explicitly stated they did not nominate her rival, Mr. Venansio Amum, who is also contesting for the same position.

The letter, in part, reads: “We are writing to you today in our capacity as the official representative body of the Kaujok Football Association to formally lodge a strong objection regarding the removal of our nominee, Mrs. Ann Taker, from the list of candidates contesting for the position of Second Vice President in the upcoming South Sudan Football Federation elections.”

The Association is now calling for the immediate reinstatement of their nominee and a thorough investigation into the alleged document fraud to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

