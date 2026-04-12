Kakwa Community calls for peace after Yei conference

The Kakuwa Community has called for renewed efforts toward peace and stability following the conclusion of a two-day conference in Yei Town.

The gathering, held from April 10 to 11, brought together youth, elders, and community leaders from Yei River, Lainya, and Morobo counties to discuss challenges affecting their communities and explore solutions.

The event, held from April 10 to 11, combined a Youth for Peace Conference with the introduction of the community’s newly elected leadership.

Organizers said the youth conference aimed to provide a platform for young people to discuss challenges affecting their livelihoods and propose solutions. Participants raised concerns including the need for improved security and road rehabilitation in the region.

Speaking at the closing of the event, Kakuwa Community chairperson Issaa Dada Lemi said the initiative was designed to engage both young people and grassroots communities in peacebuilding efforts.

“This twin mission was intended to engage with the youth, who are the energy and future of the community, as well as our grassroots population to chart a way for restoring peace and stability,” he said.

Lemi added that the discussions created space for different groups to openly express their concerns and propose solutions.

“The Youth for Peace Conference offered a platform for the youth to share challenges hindering their progress and suggest solutions. On the second day, elders and women also shared what is affecting peace in our areas and pointed out possible solutions,” he said.

On the second day, community leaders presented the new executive to the public, while elders and women shared concerns they said were affecting peace and stability in their areas.

Representatives of youth and elders from the three counties later endorsed a joint resolution and declaration committing to promote peace and cooperation within their communities.

Lemi said the outcome of the discussions reflected a renewed commitment to peace among community members.

“The youth and elders concluded with resolutions and a declaration to work for peace. This is very encouraging as we see hope returning among our people,” he said.

The meeting was attended by officials from Central Equatoria State and Yei River County. The state government was represented by Jacob Aligo Lo Lado, while Henry Samuel Malimbo was present as the county commissioner.

During the closing session, the signed communique was handed over to the state government representative following endorsement by community leaders, youth, and elders.

Local officials encouraged continued dialogue and community-led initiatives to sustain peace efforts across the region.

The Kakuwa Community is one of the indigenous groups in Central Equatoria State, with a significant presence in Yei River, Lainya, and Morobo counties.

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