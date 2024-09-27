27th September 2024
Kajo-Keji commissioner urges Liwolo payam natives to return from Uganda

Published: 2 hours ago

Commissioner David Lisi security escort in the bushes of Liwolo Payam|Courtesy

The Commissioner of Kajo-Keji County in Central Equatoria is calling on Liwolo Payam communities who fled to refugee camps in neighboring Uganda to return home and rebuild their lives, adding there is relative peace in the area.

David Lizi Christopher said he visited the area near the border on Wednesday and found that conflicts and insecurity caused by the movement of Ambororo tribesmen has subsided.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Friday, Christopher called upon hundreds of civilians who left several villages along the border area to return and rebuild their lives and homes.

The commissioner pledged to maintain security of the area and assured provision of essential and basic services to the villagers.

“I have gone to mobilize our people of Liwolo to come back and rebuild the area. We already have no insecurity in the area. The issue of Ambororo which was there is no longer there,” he said.

The commissioner said the area is also experiencing illegal lumbering involving Ugandan nationals whom he accused of deforesting the Payam through charcoal burning.

The official said he directed security forces in Liwolo to confiscate the lumbers’ tools and hold the owners accountable.

“The issue of logging has been persistent and I have given my orders for it to stop, and all the loggers and cutting machines that are operational in Liwolo should be arrested and taken to Kajo Keji.”

“We will ask the owners to come and explain to us why there are deforesting that area of the county and who have licensed them. Here there are no licensing, these are smugglers and I have to deal with them.”

 

27th September 2024

