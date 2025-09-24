Kajo-keji authorities call on Juba,Kampala to release border clash report

Authorities in Kajokeji County are urging both the South Sudanese and Ugandan governments to release the findings of the joint investigation committee tasked with probing July’s deadly border clashes.

The appeal was made by Kajokeji County Commissioner Wani Jackson Mule, who expressed concern over the delay in publishing the committee’s report and issuing new directives to resolve the ongoing tension between the two countries.

“We want to request Juba and Kampala to release the report so that we know the resolutions they passed,” Commissioner Mule told Eye Radio in a phone interview on Wednesday.

“If we see the report, then we shall be able to hold meetings on both sides and begin working on implementing the new resolutions. But up to now, nothing has been released.”

The 14-member joint committee was formed in August following a one-day working visit to Juba by Uganda’s military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

During his visit, Gen. Muhoozi met with President Salva Kiir, Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, and South Sudan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol.

The two sides agreed to launch a joint investigation into the border skirmishes that occurred on July 28 in Nyainga Muda, Bori Boma of Kangapo II Payam, Kajokeji County.

The incident reportedly involved an attack by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on a South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) detachment, resulting in the death of five South Sudanese soldiers.

According to Commissioner Mule, the clashes displaced more than 15,000 civilians, many of whom have yet to return to their homes due to insecurity and the presence of military forces near civilian areas.

Commissioner Mule also appealed to internally displaced persons (IDPs) to remain patient and continue farming activities while awaiting the final resolution from the two governments.

“I want to still request the IDPs to continue harvesting their crops and stay engaged until the final resolution for them to return is available,” he said. “It is tiresome. People walk for hours to reach their farms and return. But there’s no way out now until the situation is reversed.”

He stressed that the joint committee should issue new directives, particularly the relocation of troops away from civilian settlements, to enable displaced residents to return home permanently.

“Our aim is to see the two committees issue new directives—especially the relocation of forces away from the civilian side—so that civilians can go back to occupy their homes,” Mule said.

Local leaders and residents are hopeful that the publication of the report will mark the beginning of a peaceful resolution to the border dispute and lead to long-term stability in the region.

