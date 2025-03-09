K-Denk mourns mother’s death in Nasir attack

In a statement posted on his social media page, K-Denk shared his grief, revealing that his mother, a courageous soldier and dedicated woman from Nasir, was tragically taken from this world by armed youth from her village.

His emotional tribute highlighted the extraordinary life she led — one of devotion, sacrifice, and strength in the face of relentless adversity.

“My heart is heavy with grief today,” K-Denk said, recounting his mother’s remarkable journey.

K-Denk says his mother had been loyal to the struggle from the moment his father, Deng Kun Kong, fell on the frontlines in March 1992, serving as an SPLA soldier.

He stated that his mother, then a young woman, picked up her husband’s gun and continued the fight under the leadership of John Garang, standing firm in her commitment to the cause until the very end.

The artist pointed out that even after the death of John Garang, she remained steadfast in her loyalty to the SPLA forces, continuing her service under President Salva Kiir.

K-Denk explained that his mother believed in the cause for which she had dedicated her entire life, no matter the personal cost. But, on that fateful day in March 2025, she was caught in a devastating confrontation with the White-Armies, alongside her commander, General Majur Dak.

He further stated that this tragic event underscored the painful paradox where loyalty and duty often clash with the heartbreaking realities of war.

In his tribute, K-Denk expressed deep understanding of the anguish his people in Nasir have suffered for years – the constant presence of military forces, the oppression, and the devastating consequences of ongoing conflict.

However, he emphasized that his mother was not only a soldier; she was a mother, a wife, and a woman whose life should have been honored and whose sacrifice deserved recognition.

“She was more than a soldier,” K-Denk wrote, his words filled with sorrow. “She was a mother, a wife, and a daughter of Nasir. Her life should have been honored, her soul spared.”

K-Denk mourned not only the loss of his mother but for the countless lives lost in ongoing violence. His message was a poignant call for peace, urging that one day, South Sudan would find a path toward healing, where justice and peace would replace bloodshed.

“My only hope,” K-Denk wrote, “is that one day, we will find a path where our pain does not turn us against one another, where justice and peace will replace bloodshed.”

As K-Denk and his family mourn the death of a mother who sacrificed so much, the loss underscores the deep toll of the conflict in South Sudan, where individuals caught in the web of war are often victims of tragic circumstances.

K-Denk closed his message with an emotional tribute to his mother: “Rest in peace, Mama. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten.”