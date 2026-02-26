Justice served: Four sentenced to 14 years for Sherikat sexual assault case

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The mobile High Court in Juba has sentenced four young men to the maximum 14 years in prison for the sexual assault case of a 16-year-old girl in the Sherikat neighborhood.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, February 26, 2026, concludes a case that has gripped the nation since a disturbing video of the assault surfaced on social media in June 2025.

Reading the judgment, High Court Judge Peter Maze Chol found four adult defendants—Mayen Ajith, Kur Liang Ayuen, and Kuol Deng Nyuon (among others)—guilty of violating Articles 48 and 247 of the South Sudan Penal Code Act, 2008.

“The Court has sentenced you to fourteen (14) years’ imprisonment. The sentence shall take effect from the date of your arrest, 25 June 2025,” Judge Maze declared. In addition to prison time, the court ordered the defendants to pay 25 cows each in reparation to the victim through a civil process.

Two other suspects, determined to be minors at the time of the crime, were sentenced to five years each in a juvenile reformatory center. One individual was acquitted due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Outside the courtroom, the victim’s father, Abraham Deng, expressed gratitude for the verdict. “I thank the laws of South Sudan. This girl is a child of South Sudan, not only my child, and the law has taken its course,” he said.

However, the relief of justice was tempered by a plea for safety. Mr. Deng revealed that his family is facing violent retaliation from gang members and relatives of the convicted.

“The major problem now is the many threats I am facing at home. I left my son at home suffering from injuries after he was stabbed with knives by gang members. I am guarding my children with my firearm because I am a soldier, but for how long?” Deng asked, appealing to the government and human rights organizations for urgent protection.

The lead prosecutor, Advocate Godfrey Victor, hailed the verdict as a victory for justice and a deterrent against gender-based violence (GBV).

However, defense lawyer Bol John Alier indicated that his clients find the judgment unfair and intend to appeal the decision in a higher court.

The Sherikat case sparked a national debate on the safety of women and girls in South Sudan. The initial viral footage triggered mass outrage and calls for reform from civil society and women’s rights activists. For many, today’s sentencing represents a significant milestone in holding perpetrators of sexual violence accountable.

