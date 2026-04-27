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Justice ministry dismisses alleged “Bol Mel leak report” as fabricated

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: April 27, 2026

Michael Makuei, Justice Minister| Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio - April 26, 2023

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has dismissed as fabricated a document circulating on digital platforms alleging a leaked investigation report involving former Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel.

In a press statement issued by the Investigation and Prosecution Committee, Minister Michael Makuei Lueth described the document titled “Investigation Committee Leak Report: Bol Mel Electronic Diary” as “a total fabrication” and “a baseless work of fiction.”

The committee said it “definitively denounces and dismisses” the material, stating that it has no record of any “electronic diary” or the specific financial claims referenced in the circulating document.

According to the statement, “any narratives, names, or figures presented in the document are entirely external to the Committee’s work and hold no factual or legal standing.”

The committee further said the document is “a groundless invention designed specifically to cause unnecessary reputational damage to the cited individuals.”

It also raised concerns over the document’s authenticity, noting that official findings are not issued as “leak reports” and are only disseminated through secure and classified government channels.

The statement added that the circulating material lacks required institutional markers, including official letterheads, serial numbers, and internal authentication protocols.

“As a matter of standard procedure, the Committee confirms that any document surfacing via anonymous digital channels is, by definition, a forgery lacking any institutional legitimacy,” the statement said.

The committee characterized the document as part of a coordinated disinformation campaign, adding that there is “no overlap between the contents of this forgery and the actual conduct of our mandate.”

It said the material is dismissed in its entirety as “a fraudulent attempt to prejudice the legal environment and undermine the principle of the presumption of innocence.”

The ministry urged media houses, digital content creators, and the public to exercise caution and rely only on verified government communication channels.

It warned that the continued circulation of falsified documents could obstruct accountability efforts and cause undue distress to individuals named in such materials.

The committee also cautioned that reliance on or distribution of falsified state documents could have serious implications for the integrity of the legal system.

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29th April 2026

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