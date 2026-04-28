Justice Minister warns against social media misuse; cites new Cybercrime laws

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Michael Makuei Lueth, cautioned the public regarding the use of social media, stating that forwarding messages can lead to prosecution.



This follows the circulation of a document titled “Investigation Committee Leak Report: Bol Mel Electronic Diary.” In a statement from the Investigation and Prosecution Committee, Minister Makuei dismissed the document as a fabrication.

The Ministry noted the spread of information online. Minister Makuei urged the public and media houses to verify reports before sharing them, stating that misinformation risks a crisis or the arrest of those involved.

“People are writing unnecessary information and creating stories. I call upon all media houses to respect and abide by the information you get. If we continue in that way, we may either go into crisis, or some of us may go into custody. Social media is not meant to be abused; it is meant for the benefit of the users,” Minister Makuei said.

The Minister stated that the Cyber Security and Computer Crimes Act is operational. He said that authorities possess the capacity to trace activities and identify those disseminating content. Under the law, an individual who forwards a message is considered an accomplice, regardless of the author.

“We have passed the Cyber Security and Computer Crimes Act. It is now operational, and we are capable of tracing whatever you put on social media,” he said.

“My advice is to make proper use of social media. When you receive information and forward it to others, you are an accomplice. In case you find yourself in conflict with the law, do not complain. Ignorance of the law is not a defence.”

The Ministry’s position indicates oversight of communication in South Sudan, as the government focuses on misinformation to maintain order.



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