30th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Justice Minister warns against social media misuse; cites new Cybercrime laws

Justice Minister warns against social media misuse; cites new Cybercrime laws

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: April 28, 2026

FILE PHOTO: Hon. Michael Makuei, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs – Courtesy of the Office of the President.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Michael Makuei Lueth, cautioned the public regarding the use of social media, stating that forwarding messages can lead to prosecution.

This follows the circulation of a document titled “Investigation Committee Leak Report: Bol Mel Electronic Diary.” In a statement from the Investigation and Prosecution Committee, Minister Makuei dismissed the document as a fabrication.

The Ministry noted the spread of information online. Minister Makuei urged the public and media houses to verify reports before sharing them, stating that misinformation risks a crisis or the arrest of those involved.

“People are writing unnecessary information and creating stories. I call upon all media houses to respect and abide by the information you get. If we continue in that way, we may either go into crisis, or some of us may go into custody. Social media is not meant to be abused; it is meant for the benefit of the users,” Minister Makuei said.

The Minister stated that the Cyber Security and Computer Crimes Act is operational. He said that authorities possess the capacity to trace activities and identify those disseminating content. Under the law, an individual who forwards a message is considered an accomplice, regardless of the author.

“We have passed the Cyber Security and Computer Crimes Act. It is now operational, and we are capable of tracing whatever you put on social media,” he said.

“My advice is to make proper use of social media. When you receive information and forward it to others, you are an accomplice. In case you find yourself in conflict with the law, do not complain. Ignorance of the law is not a defence.”

The Ministry’s position indicates oversight of communication in South Sudan, as the government focuses on misinformation to maintain order.

Popular Stories
Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students 1

Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students

Published April 24, 2026

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy 2

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy

Published April 28, 2026

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan 3

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan

Published April 25, 2026

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers 4

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers

Published April 25, 2026

JIA launches new aviation uniforms amid reinstatement of officials 5

JIA launches new aviation uniforms amid reinstatement of officials

Published April 24, 2026

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry 6

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry

Published April 26, 2026

Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan 7

Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan

Published April 26, 2026

Labor ministry revokes 2010 directive, orders direct NSIF remittances 8

Labor ministry revokes 2010 directive, orders direct NSIF remittances

Published April 24, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir urges officials to serve with integrity and foster public welfare

Published 3 hours ago

India loses $2.5bn to digital fraud in 2025 as central bank moves to tighten controls

Published 3 hours ago

Minister Nyanath identifies key opportunities for cultural cooperation with China

Published 4 hours ago

Ateny outlines S. Sudan’s digital transformation plans at Nairobi summit

Published 4 hours ago

Giant Pandas and Global Friendship: Chinese Embassy opens doors to South Sudanese youth

Published 5 hours ago

S. Sudan govt, GAVI pledge cooperation on vaccine supply

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.