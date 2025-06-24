Justice Minister calls for people-driven, inclusive constitution-making process

JUBA, South Sudan – June 24, 2025 (Eye Radio) — The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs says that the permanent constitution-making process in South Sudan must be democratic, inclusive, and people-driven.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day workshop on the “Role of Journalists in the Permanent Constitution Making Process” in Juba on Monday, Hon. Wek Mamer said the country’s transitional constitution clearly outlines the need for a participatory approach.

“As a country, through peace negotiations, we have decided to go for the participatory process, and this is what the Constitution Making Process Act 2022 has reflected in the current design of the process,” said Mamer.

“Our choice for a democratic constitution-making process entails wider public participation, which shall require wider media coverage for the message to circulate widely enough for our people to make informed decisions and choices during public consultation exercises,” he added.

Mamer also underlined the media’s essential role beyond election coverage, describing journalists as active contributors to the shaping of South Sudan’s democratic future.

“The media is not just an observer during elections, but rather has a great role in participating in history,” he said.

Dr. Riang Yer Zuor, Chairperson of the National Constitutional Review Commission, echoed the minister’s remarks on the need for a participatory process.

“The process of constitutional making shall be democratic, participatory, and inclusive,” Dr. Riang said.

“As we continue with the permanent constitutional making process, we must ensure that it is people-driven, transparent, and inclusive.”

He referenced Article 364 of the amended Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, which mandates that the constitution-making process reflect these democratic values.

“This principle underlines the need for wide public engagement, and to achieve this, journalists are indispensable in this process,” he said.

“As all of us know, every citizen shall have the right to freedom of expression. The constitution maintains and guarantees the right to the freedom of expression, Article 34.1 of our transitional constitution.”

Last month, Dr. Riang noted that the rollout of national civic education and public consultations—crucial components of the constitution-making process—had been delayed due to ongoing insecurity and limited resources.

The workshop aims to equip journalists with knowledge and tools to effectively inform and engage the public on constitutional matters as the country prepares to craft its permanent national charter.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter