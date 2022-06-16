Jur River County to review and inscribe customary laws

More than 50 traditional chiefs in Jur River County of Western Bhar El-Gazal State are leading an initiative to review, compile and disseminate the local customary laws.

The process will take five months to complete, and will involve different stakeholders from the Luo community, expected to review the oral customary law before converting it into a written form.

The Commissioner of Jur River James Bak Ayuo said the initiative is intended to amend loopholes that encourage negative cultural practices.

“The launching was about reviewing Luo customary law because there was no specific law for Luo community. the community will come together the chiefs, youth and women will come together to discus how to review the customary law,” the commissioner told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

South Sudan’s legal system is characterized as pluralistic, where customary law is being applied beside statutory law.

A study by World Vision International has established that customary law has been the principal source of social order and stability, and remains the predominant source of law in many areas across the country.

The report indicates that an overwhelming percentage of the day-to-day criminal and civil cases in South Sudan are executed under customary law.

However, in spite of the role customary laws play in delivering justice, most of the laws are but a set of oral traditional values and norms being passed on from generation to generation.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Bak said the five months project is expected to strengthen the capacity of citizens and community leaders on review and eliminate harmful practices in the customary law.

According to him, this will address the issue of early marriage, force marriage and other issues which have not been specified in the Luo customary laws.

The customary laws are going to be officially documented to guide the community leaders in administering justice for all, he said.

The initiative was launched on Monday in partnership with the Agricultural Youth Action for Development Agency organization and the USAID.



The program will allow the participants to share their views and offer relevant recommendations to the resolutions at the end of a five-day period.

In February this year, more than 150 stakeholders held a similar workshop to review customary law practices in Greater Yei area.

The participants including chiefs, elderly men and women representatives drawn from the three counties of Yei River, Lainya and Morobo are expected to spend at least a week in Yei Town.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Vendors, motorists urged to vacate Kuburi Habuba road ahead of commissioning Previous Post