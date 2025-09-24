24th September 2025

Jur River commissioner urges peaceful coexistence with neighboring states

Author: Deng Dimo | Published: 5 hours ago

Commissioner Santino Manut Akec addresses Jur locals over cross-border violence|Photo|Courtesy

The Commissioner of Jur River County in Western Bahr el Ghazal State has called on local communities to refrain from violence and foster peaceful relations with neighboring states as the dry season approaches.

Speaking during a visit to Alel-Thony, a border area near Warrap State’s capital, Kwajok, Commissioner Santino Manut Akec emphasized the importance of maintaining calm and unity during a time of year historically marked by rising tensions and criminal activity.

“You, the youth of this area, I don’t want a problem with your neighbors—the people of Kwajok,” Commissioner Akec said. “These are your neighbors, and I need your cooperation with them.”

Akec said differences between communities could be resolved peacefully and promised further engagement with local leaders and residents to address concerns.

“If you have some differences, we will address them. This is just a visit I made with the minister,” he added. “I will make my own visit to you, where I will sit with my chiefs, the youth, and the women. Don’t involve yourselves in any problems.”

The commissioner further stressed the need for broader regional harmony, naming several neighboring areas with whom Jur River should maintain peace.

“We need to have peace with Apuk, Tonj, Northern Aweil, and Yambio. I don’t want any problem anymore,” Akec said.

In addition to his peace appeal, Commissioner Akec raised concerns about illegal logging activities allegedly carried out by individuals from Warrap State within Jur River territory. He urged local authorities and community members to remain vigilant.

“People are coming from Warrap and other areas to cut down our trees for business,” he said. “They just come and pay SSP 500,000 to the chief, get approval, and cut down 20 trees. This is a great loss—this should stop.”

According to reports, illegal logging has been taking place in areas such as Alur Payam, Roc-Roc Dong, and Alel-Thony, with claims that some local leaders are accepting payments in exchange for timber rights.

Commissioner Akec called on Warrap authorities to intervene and end the exploitation of natural resources in Jur River County.

