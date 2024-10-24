24th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Uncategorized   |   Judicial reform recommendations signal new era for rule of law – Justice Madol

Judicial reform recommendations signal new era for rule of law – Justice Madol

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Justice Ruben Madol, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs - Credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio, Date: April 17, 2023

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs stated that the recommendations for judicial reforms mark the start of a new chapter for the broader rule of law sector in South Sudan.

Justice Minister Rubben Madol spoke on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, during a validation workshop detailing the reports of the Committee as mandated by the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

The Judicial Reforms Committee’s report found out that the South Sudanese have lost confidence in the country’s judiciary and strongly demand reforms in the institution.

The report cited widespread interference in judicial independence by members of the executive.

Other findings include the low number of judges at all courts and the extreme underrepresentation of women.

The report also indicated popular demand for the establishment of an independent, impartial, and credible constitutional court.

In his remarks, Justice Madol expressed confidence in the report, stating that the efforts exerted in the work are a strong indication of a job well done.

“Reform of the judiciary is at the heart of the reform of our whole rule of law sector, and therefore, having struggled for more than two years, here we are now realizing the last stages of the work of the JRC, validation of the report and their recommendation,” said Justice Madol.

“I want to believe that the level of dedication to deliver can be a good reason for one to believe that this report must be a quality report and the recommendations for the start of a new chapter in our judicial system and the whole of the rule of law sector for South Sudan,” he said.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report 1

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report

Published October 21, 2024

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home 2

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home

Published October 19, 2024

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil 3

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil

Published October 21, 2024

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework 4

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework

Published October 20, 2024

South Sudan, Kenya ink MoU on customs collaboration 5

South Sudan, Kenya ink MoU on customs collaboration

Published October 22, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US Embassy urges unity gov’t to fund child vaccinations on World Polio Day

Published 22 mins ago

Richard Sultan receives 2024 IGAD Media award, 10 days after his passing

Published 2 hours ago

Judicial reforms report step towards effective governance-Yakani

Published 2 hours ago

Chief Justice proposes specialized courts for refugees, environment, and animal welfare

Published 3 hours ago

Central Equatoria reports seven cases of abandoned children due to poverty

Published 4 hours ago

Judicial reform recommendations signal new era for rule of law – Justice Madol

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.