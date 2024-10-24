Judicial reform recommendations signal new era for rule of law – Justice Madol

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs stated that the recommendations for judicial reforms mark the start of a new chapter for the broader rule of law sector in South Sudan.



Justice Minister Rubben Madol spoke on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, during a validation workshop detailing the reports of the Committee as mandated by the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

The Judicial Reforms Committee’s report found out that the South Sudanese have lost confidence in the country’s judiciary and strongly demand reforms in the institution.

The report cited widespread interference in judicial independence by members of the executive.

Other findings include the low number of judges at all courts and the extreme underrepresentation of women.

The report also indicated popular demand for the establishment of an independent, impartial, and credible constitutional court.

In his remarks, Justice Madol expressed confidence in the report, stating that the efforts exerted in the work are a strong indication of a job well done.

“Reform of the judiciary is at the heart of the reform of our whole rule of law sector, and therefore, having struggled for more than two years, here we are now realizing the last stages of the work of the JRC, validation of the report and their recommendation,” said Justice Madol.

“I want to believe that the level of dedication to deliver can be a good reason for one to believe that this report must be a quality report and the recommendations for the start of a new chapter in our judicial system and the whole of the rule of law sector for South Sudan,” he said.

