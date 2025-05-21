Juba’s gun search aims to maintain public safety -Gen. Monday

The National Police Service has defended the ongoing house-to-house and vehicle searches in parts of Juba, saying the operation aims at preventing potential crimes and maintaining public safety.

The operation, which has been ongoing for several days, involves both police and joint security personnel inspecting homes and vehicles in selected residential areas across the city.

“The reason is that they are searching for illegal arms; they call the prevention of small arms that have entered the town, and this is dangerous for the security of the people of Juba.

“So, it is better to apprehend these guns and collect them before they harm the population, ” he said during his first press conference since resuming his duties as Police Spokesperson.

Police Spokesperson, Major General James Monday, said that the security measures are also linked to the events that occurred in Juba in April and March this year.

General Monday Enoka says the operation was launched after receiving intelligence reports that some individuals who had been at military training centers might enter the capital with firearms.

“There were some conflicts in March and April in Juba, and there were people in training centres, like in Rajaf and Rambur, who rebelled and ran away with their guns. They entered those forests.

“It’s been reported that they are entering the town one by one with their guns. Because they ran with their guns, they are not coming officially, ”

In recent weeks, there have been growing concerns from Juba folks about security personnel harassing or even arresting civilians and extorting money from them before releasing them.

The police spokesperson assured residents that the operation is being conducted in accordance with the law and with respect for human rights.

The police have not yet released the number of arrests or weapons seized since the operation began.

Police have promised to intensify patrols and community policing efforts alongside the ongoing search operations in Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Police say no information Asian deportees landed in Juba, investigation underway Previous Post