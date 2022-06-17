Juba Teaching Hospital stuck with unclaimed bodies

The Juba Teaching Hospital is stuck with sixty unclaimed dead bodies, saying it is expensive to bury them.



This is according to Dr. Anthony Lupai, the Medical Director at the Juba Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Lupai says most of these bodies are brought to the mortuary by the police, and others by good Samaritans.

However, the bodies have taken much of the space in the poorly refrigerated mortuary.

He says the decomposing bodies are polluting the hospital environment.

They were brought there for identification, but their relatives did not show up till now.

Dr. Lupai says, before the recent hike in prices, it cost 70, 000 pounds to bury just three bodies.

The current rate makes it even tougher for them to bury the sixty bodies.

“There are about sixty unclaimed bodies because the relatives have not come to claim for the bodies and they are now in the mortuary, and this is a challenge to the hospital,” Dr. Lupai told Eye Radio in Juba on Friday.

“Everybody that kept in the mortuary supposed to be cleared, which means they supposed to be given a decent burial,

Dr. Lupai pointed out that it may not be a decent burial should hospitals take responsibility.

“If the hospital is the one responsible for doing that, it is not going to be a decent burial anymore, we may need a mass grave which also is forbidden. These people are not supposed to be buried in a mass grave,

He said it’s very expensive for the hospital to bury these bodies.

“The hospital is having difficulties getting rid of those bodies because it is expensive, and we cannot afford to bury these bodies.”

Dr Anthony Lupai is now calling on well-wishers and concerned authorities to help in the hospital burial of those unclaimed bodies.

“We need some help, and then the most important thing is help from the authorities, especially from our IGP and the police to help clear the mortuary from unclaimed bodies,” Dr. Lupai said.

“The bin should not be put in the hospital on the issue of clearing these bodies, we run to whoever can help us.”

The mortuary of Juba Teaching Hospital is the largest in South Sudan.

It was renovated with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross to help forensics authorities systematically handle the dead with dignity.

The overhaul ultimately aims at making sure families know the fate of their loved ones and that they receive, in a dignified way, their remains before burial.

