25th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Juba suspends, recalls diplomat to UN after rape scandal

Juba suspends, recalls diplomat to UN after rape scandal

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, was released by NYPD officers after they were informed of his diplomatic immunity that comes from his role at the United Nations - Courtesy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says the diplomat accused of raping a woman in the United States has been suspended and flown back to Juba.

Charles Dickens Oliha was assigned by the Ministry at the permanent UN mission in New York City, U.S.

The 46-year-old Oliha, was arrested over the weekend following an alleged sexual assault in Manhattan and later released without charge due to his diplomatic immunity

In a press statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it recalled the embattled diplomat pending full investigation.

“The leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation took the decision to immediately recall the diplomat in question, pending a full investigation from a specialized committee.”

According to the Ministry, diplomat Charles is now back in South Sudan and has been suspended from his duties awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

The Ministry repeated the government of South Sudan and its position that sexual misconduct in any shape or form is heinous and wholly unacceptable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended government of South Sudan stands with victims of sexual assault everywhere and is committed to continuing to safeguard all those at risk of sexual violence.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Beauty Pageant Kiden flown to Nairobi as govt takes blame 1

Beauty Pageant Kiden flown to Nairobi as govt takes blame

Published Friday, August 19, 2022

Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam 2

Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam

Published Saturday, August 20, 2022

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity 3

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence 4

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

27,000 displaced in Upper Nile amid escalating Kitgwang fighting 5

27,000 displaced in Upper Nile amid escalating Kitgwang fighting

Published Saturday, August 20, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief

Published 1 hour ago

Juba suspends, recalls diplomat to UN after rape scandal

Published 2 hours ago

Uncertainty as NRA finally enforces 100% custom tax increment

Published 2 hours ago

New U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan arrives in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

WFP suspends river transport beyond Adok Port over roadblocks

Published 4 hours ago

4 children die of suspected hunger in Aweil North County

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.