Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance

Inhabitants of Malakal Residential Area in Juba have sued the management of a nightclub in court for allegedly disturbing their peace with limitless noise in the neighborhood.

The residents accused the management of the nightclub – reportedly licensed as a restaurant – of turning it into a rowdy disco during night hours.

According to the complainants, the use of loud sound system in series of night parties distracts them from sleep.

They argued that their children get exposed to “bad behavior” as the party goers dress half naked.

“Those people when they rented this place said that this place was for a Nigerian restaurant and they turned it into a disco, and we could not sleep at night,” said one resident, Mary Paulino.

“We met several times with them, and we asked them to relocate from this place. Life continues and we are still living in this noise, we need solution for this issue to be stopped.”

Another Malakal resident named Stanislaus Ladu said they have tolerated the noise disturbance which happens every five consecutive days a week for the last three years. “There no sleeping and till 5 am and there no rest,” he said.

Mariam Mohamed also said: “We have kids here, and in the morning, when those are moving out of this place with a lot of shames with naked clothes, our kids can see them like that, we are not okay with that.”

On his part, Advocate Charles William Ogawi, the complainants lawyer, said the case is based on a 14th March 2024 Juba City Council order banning the use of the sound system in the residential areas.

He said in an interview with Eye Radio that the residents have opened case number 2790 at the police station of the Central Division in Malakia.

“The administrative order issued by the Mayor of Juba City….. under code CES/GCC/47A1, banned the use of the sound system in the residential areas, and also in the nightclubs and restaurants.”

“Although this order was issued, (the nightclub) is still using the sound system and making noise through its parties and noisy activities at the expense of the residents of Hai Malakal.”

The case is being investigated at the Malakia Central Police Division.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the lead defense lawyer for the nightclub confirmed that the case is in court, and would not comment on the matter.

The Juba City Council bylaws enacted in 2013 and amended in 2020, stipulate that any person who owns nightclubs and disco places shall operate in locations approved by quarter, block, and Juba city council.

Section 177 of the 2008 Penal Code Act stated that whoever commits an act or illegal omission which causes any common injury, danger or annoyance to the public or to the people in general who dwell or occupy property in the vicinity commits the offences of public nuisance.

