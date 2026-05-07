Juba police investigate suspected child trafficking of 46 children from Aweil

Authorities in Juba have launched investigations into a suspected child trafficking case after police intercepted a vehicle carrying 46 children from Northern Bahr el Ghazal’s Aweil South County to the capital without legal documentation or parental consent.

The children, aged between four and 12 years, were allegedly being transported by individuals claiming to run churches and support programmes for vulnerable children in Juba.

Speaking during a phone interview, Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin confirmed that suspects were arrested after failing to provide documents proving consent from parents or guardians.

“Yesterday, we arrested a car, carrying up to 46 children, coming from Northern Bhar El Gazal state, Aweil South County. These children are claimed to being brought for schooling here in Juba without any documentation, no proper authority from the parents authorizing these people to take the children for the schooling,” he told Eye Radio.

“And at the same time, they are very young of age, ranging from 4 to 12 years old, we are investigating The guy who is claiming to be the teacher in that school we are just investigating so far consulting the parents in AWEIL to provide us with information. We are still gathering,’’ he explained.

Police say the suspects claimed the children were being taken to schools in Juba for education and care. However, investigators became suspicious after finding that none of those involved had written authorisation from families or local authorities.

Major General Daniel Justin said investigators are now verifying the identities of the children and consulting parents and authorities in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State to establish whether the movement of the minors was lawful.

He added that the children are currently under protection at the Police Special Protection Unit in Juba as investigations continue.

Authorities warned that transporting minors without parental consent and proper legal procedures may amount to human trafficking and child exploitation under South Sudanese law.

Police have also urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious movement of children, especially across states without clear documentation or family approval.

The incident has raised public concern over the growing vulnerability of children to illegal trafficking networks operating under the guise of religious, educational, or humanitarian activities.

Officials say investigations are ongoing and further arrests may follow depending on findings from consultations with families in Aweil.

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