7th May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | National News | News   |   Juba police investigate suspected child trafficking of 46 children from Aweil

Juba police investigate suspected child trafficking of 46 children from Aweil

Author: Deng Angok | Published: 2 hours ago

Police in Juba hold 46 children after they were rescued from a vehicle transporting them from Aweil.

Authorities in Juba have launched investigations into a suspected child trafficking case after police intercepted a vehicle carrying 46 children from Northern Bahr el Ghazal’s Aweil South County to the capital without legal documentation or parental consent.

The children, aged between four and 12 years, were allegedly being transported by individuals claiming to run churches and support programmes for vulnerable children in Juba.

Speaking during a phone interview, Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin confirmed that suspects were arrested after failing to provide documents proving consent from parents or guardians.

“Yesterday, we arrested a car, carrying up to 46 children, coming from Northern Bhar El Gazal state, Aweil South County. These children are claimed to being brought for schooling here in Juba without any documentation, no proper authority from the parents authorizing these people to take the children for the schooling,” he told Eye Radio.

“And at the same time, they are very young of age, ranging from 4 to 12 years old, we are investigating The guy who is claiming to be the teacher in that school we are just investigating so far consulting the parents in AWEIL to provide us with information. We are still gathering,’’ he explained.

Police say the suspects claimed the children were being taken to schools in Juba for education and care. However, investigators became suspicious after finding that none of those involved had written authorisation from families or local authorities.

Major General Daniel Justin said investigators are now verifying the identities of the children and consulting parents and authorities in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State to establish whether the movement of the minors was lawful.

He added that the children are currently under protection at the Police Special Protection Unit in Juba as investigations continue.

Authorities warned that transporting minors without parental consent and proper legal procedures may amount to human trafficking and child exploitation under South Sudanese law.

Police have also urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious movement of children, especially across states without clear documentation or family approval.

The incident has raised public concern over the growing vulnerability of children to illegal trafficking networks operating under the guise of religious, educational, or humanitarian activities.

Officials say investigations are ongoing and further arrests may follow depending on findings from consultations with families in Aweil.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member 1

Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member

Published May 5, 2026

U.S. conditions December election funding on release of political prisoners 2

U.S. conditions December election funding on release of political prisoners

Published May 3, 2026

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba 3

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba

Published May 6, 2026

Juba City Council to begin road repairs, install speed bumps within 7 days 4

Juba City Council to begin road repairs, install speed bumps within 7 days

Published May 2, 2026

CES govt opens Juba Dream Park for families and children 5

CES govt opens Juba Dream Park for families and children

Published May 6, 2026

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident 6

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident

Published May 6, 2026

Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video 7

Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video

Published May 5, 2026

South Sudan to establish domestic gold refinery to boost mineral value 8

South Sudan to establish domestic gold refinery to boost mineral value

Published May 1, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

AU calls for release of Dr. Machar, warns detention threatens peace process

Published 2 hours ago

Juba police investigate suspected child trafficking of 46 children from Aweil

Published 2 hours ago

Kuajok Airport works set to resume after long delay

Published 3 hours ago

Police investigate killing of central bank worker in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

SSPDF Chief declares end to hostilities with SPLA-IO following Kiir’s directive

Published 3 hours ago

“Service over loyalty”: James Hoth cautions against political purges in Upper Nile

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.