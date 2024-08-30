Juba Multi-Service Center graduates over 700 from vocational program

Juba Multi-Service Center has graduated 750 trainees from a three-month vocational program in diverse fields.



The graduates of the program have acquired skills in various fields, including auto mechanics, plumbing, hairdressing, tailoring, catering, construction, carpentry, phone repair, electrical installations, and welding.

Among the graduates, 404 were female. Notably, 44 of these graduates have already launched their businesses using the skills they gained.

Following the graduation ceremony, the trainees shared their appreciation for completing the course and expressed eagerness to enter the workforce.

Gere Vicky, a welding graduate, reflected on her experience: “Initially, I thought welding would be difficult, but I found it to be manageable. Women can excel in this field just as well as men. I’m starting my own business and encourage other women to take up this course.”

Ustaz Angelo Ukut Malek, who trained in electrical installations, said, “I believe the skills I’ve acquired will be valuable. We are committed to applying what we’ve learned and improving our futures.”

Stella Gordon, a catering graduate, shared how the training has impacted her: “Before the course, I faced many challenges, but now I can make and sell samosas. My message is to support youth initiatives so they can become self-sufficient.”

The graduates’ stories highlight the program’s success in empowering individuals and fostering entrepreneurial spirit.

During the ceremony, Labor Minister James Hoth Mai encouraged graduates to enter the market, start their businesses, and compete with foreign traders.

“There have been concerns about foreigners dominating the market, and it’s true. But now, with 700 of you ready to enter, you have the opportunity to compete and make your mark,” Minister Hoth stated.

He emphasized that it is not feasible to force foreigners out of the market, as they provide essential services. Instead, he urged the graduates to rise to the challenge and find ways to succeed and earn money themselves. “Stop complaining and focus on actions that will bring you success,” he advised.

Bouwe Jan-Smeding, Deputy Head of Mission for the Kingdom of the Netherlands, highlighted the critical role of youth empowerment in transforming South Sudan. He noted that many young people in the country still face gaps in skills and confidence.

“We are committed to supporting South Sudan’s development and its transition from a nation plagued by conflict to one of prosperity. You, the youth, will play a pivotal role in this transformation,” Jan-Smeding stated.

He expressed regret that many youths still lack essential skills and confidence but praised the graduates for acquiring the competencies and self-assurance needed for their future. “We are delighted that you now possess these vital skills and confidence,” he concluded.

UNDP Resident Representative Dr. Mohammed Abchir reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to advancing youth and women’s empowerment in South Sudan.

“This event highlights our ongoing partnership, which is both fruitful and transformative, laying the groundwork for a stable and prosperous future for South Sudan’s youth,” Dr. Abchir stated.

“UNDP remains committed to advancing youth empowerment and achieving sustainable development goals. Addressing youth and women’s unemployment requires significant investment, strong leadership, and collective action,” he added.

Dr. Abchir also announced that over 10,000 youths across the country are currently receiving vocational training.

