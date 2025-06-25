Juba hosts 10th EAC scientific conference, leaders call for innovation in health sector

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Juba is making history by hosting the 10th East African Scientific Conference, a landmark event that has drawn 300 delegates from across the East African region.

The conference, themed “Addressing Health Priorities and Advancing the East African Region Health Agenda to Meet Global Health Targets,” was officially opened on Wednesday, June 25, with calls for innovative ideas and strengthened regional collaboration.

Vice President Josephine Lagu, addressing the delegates during the opening ceremony, urged them to generate concrete ideas to significantly improve South Sudan’s health sector.

She emphasized the importance of unity and solution-oriented discussions during the scientific gathering. “Ladies and gentlemen, as you engage in this course over the next couple of days, showcase innovation and explore our capital,” Vice President Lagu appealed.

“I invite you to discover the warmth, the spirit, and the resilience of the people of South Sudan. I hope you have just had a taste of it here, but please take time to explore more. Let us together make this conference not only a forum of dialogue, but a celebration of progress and a launch pad for change.”

“Welcome to shared vision, and may this conference be rich in ideas, unity, and solutions. I therefore take this great opportunity and privilege to declare the conference open.”

According to the organisers, the three-day conference will delve into a wide array of critical health issues, including food security and safe water, alongside other pertinent topics relevant to global health targets.

Echoing the call for collaborative action, Sarah Cleto Rial, South Sudan’s National Minister of Health, reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to working hand-in-hand with all stakeholders.

“I therefore reiterate the commitment of my ministry, the Ministry of Health and the government of South Sudan to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to advance the East African region’s health agenda and achieve global health targets,” Minister Rial stated.

She expressed confidence that “through collective efforts, the East African region can make significant strides in improving health outcomes and achieving a healthier future for all.”

Hon. Beatrice Askul Moe, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of EAC, underscored the conference’s pivotal role in fostering regional integration.

“It is an honour to grace this occasion and wish to, from their state register, express appreciation to both the EAC Secretariat and the Great Republic of South Sudan for making this event a reality,” Hon. Moe remarked.

She stressed the undeniable positive role of scientists, scholars, researchers, and stakeholders in strengthening East African integration for the direct benefit of its citizens.

“I expect that the scientific presentations, research papers, and articles shared here will find meaning in implementation towards the good health of East African citizens.”

The conference represents a significant platform for South Sudan to engage with regional partners on pressing health challenges and contribute to a healthier and more integrated East Africa.