Juba court sentences SSPDF soldier to 10 years for rape

The Gender-Based Violence Court in Juba has sentenced Private Peter Makeng Anyang, 29, to ten years in prison for the rape of a 39-year-old woman along the Juba-Torit road in January 2024.

The court’s ruling highlights its dedication to combating sexual violence and delivering justice in South Sudan.

The survivor, a charcoal businesswoman, was assaulted after returning home at midnight.

The suspect, who initially asked for water, later returned claiming to have forgotten an alcoholic bottle. When she let him in, Makeng turned violent, threatened, and raped her.

Authorities were quickly notified, leading to Makeng’s arrest. A medical exam confirmed the assault.

Judge Andrew Lado sentenced Makeng under section 247 of the South Sudan Penal Act 2008.

In addition to the prison term, Makeng must pay 3 million SSP in compensation.

The verdict was delivered on Monday, September 9, 2024, and both parties have 15 days to appeal.

