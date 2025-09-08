8th September 2025

Juba County MP alleges land grabbing, rape, and murders in Lado Community

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

National parliament sitting. September 20, 2024 (Photo: Eye Radio)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A Member of Parliament representing Juba County has raised grave concerns in the National Legislative Assembly, detailing allegations of widespread land grabbing, sexual abuse, and violence in the Lado community.

During a parliamentary sitting on Monday, September 8, MP Festo Lemi Sominda presented a document signed by three Lado community chiefs.

The document alleges that armed men in uniform and some politicians have been forcefully taking over ancestral land, burning houses, and displacing residents.

The MP presented a list of horrific incidents from the chiefs’ report, stating: “That these land grabbers have so far raped three young girls and that one of the girls has been raped to death.” He added that ten people—seven men and three women—have been killed.

Sominda said the chiefs are appealing to the National Legislative Assembly for urgent help to address the crisis.

However, Speaker Nunu Kumba responded, stating that the Parliament cannot directly intervene in the matter. “The issue of this letter, I received a letter. I’ve read it, I’ve shared it with the legal department, and our finding is that this issue cannot be addressed by the Parliament,” she said.

Kumba advised that the matter should be addressed at different levels of government, including the security sector.

She confirmed that she has responded to the chiefs, providing them with guidance on the steps to take and where to begin the process.

