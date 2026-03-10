Juba county launches construction of police station in Morgiri

The Juba County authority has launched the construction of a new police station in Morgiri Boma, located in Mangala Payam, aimed at strengthening law enforcement and improving security along the strategic Juba-Bor corridor.

The station will feature four rooms, including offices and separate holding facilities for women, men, and teenagers. The move is part of ongoing efforts to address security challenges in an area that has experienced repeated attacks and cattle raids over the past several years.

Speaking at the launch, Juba County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete urged residents to uphold the rule of law and called on local chiefs to allocate land for police housing to ensure a long-term police presence.

“We want you, the citizens, to uphold and respect the rule of law such that you will not be arrested. All the challenges facing the area will be addressed once the police station is constructed. Chiefs need to sit down and allocate land for police housing officially, not someone’s land,” Tete said.

“If we say that the police officers come from their different areas, work, and go back, security will not be there. We want security and the presence of police nearby.”

Juma Marcelino, Director of Mangala Payam, also called on the community to embrace peace, saying it is essential for development.

“Let us live in peace and leave hatred such that development comes to the area. My rule is development must go ahead,” Marcelino said.

The Morgiri area has been repeatedly affected by insecurity, including armed attacks, cattle raids, and inter-communal tensions. In August 2025, attackers targeted a cattle trading centre in Morgiri, killing at least eight people, injuring others, and stealing hundreds of cattle. Similar incidents occurred in November 2024, highlighting the vulnerability of traders and pastoralists along this vital corridor.

Vehicles travelling the Juba-Bor highway have also faced ambushes, with gunmen attacking passengers, robbing travellers, and occasionally causing fatalities, adding to concerns about the safety and stability of the area.