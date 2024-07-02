2nd July 2024
Juba County dialogue calls for land acquisition awareness

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 3 hours ago

Bird's Eye View of Gudele's suburb of Juba City - Credit: Koang Pal Chang/Eye Radio - Nov. 6, 2023

A two-day community dialogue in Juba County has ended with calls for awareness raising on land acquisition procedures and enforcement of the rule of law to hold land grabbers accountable.

The resolutions were signed by representatives from Juba County, Payam administrators, members of Central Equatoria parliament, chiefs, women and youth leaders.

In the recommendations, the participants urged the relocation of the IDPs within Juba County to their places of origin.

They suggest that the national government should pass a bill on land use and management.

The Central Equatoria government urged enforcement of jurisdictional boundaries to prevent non-indigenous chiefs from demarcating land in the county.

The dialogue finally called on the state Ministry of Housing and Payam administrators to issue documents and show allotted plots to their rightful owners.

The signing on Saturday was witnessed by the State Ministry of Peace Building, Parliamentary specialized committees on Peace, Physical Infrastructure and natural resources and the Whitaker Peace Development Initiative.

