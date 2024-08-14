14th August 2024
Juba County commissioner vows to deal with unruly gangs

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, Commissioner of Juba County addressing media in his office at Kabo on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - Courtesy

The commissioner of Juba County has warned boys and girls, commonly known as niggas against indulging in criminal activities and vowed to arrest them to face punitive measures.

“Another one is when those niggas commit crimes, using machetes and other harmful items, we will not leave them, we will deal with them because they have turned to become enemy of the society, “said Emmanuel Tete .

He called the youth should desist from such crimes and focus on their education and work toward developing their skills.

Tete also called on parents, guardians and chiefs in the residential areas to advise the young one against joining gang groups.

“We should stand strong against this issue of niggas, it is a collective responsibility. Families should look after their boys and girls should not let their children commit crimes to avoid blame later,”

His warning comes after City Mayor, Flora Gabriel issued an order directing the 57 quarter council heads to to work in coordination with the security organs,  identify gang groups in their respective localities and arrest them.

Hundreds of idle and jobless youths are said to have grouped themselves into criminal gang groups in Juba and other major towns in the country – engaging in violence, burglaries and disturbing public peace and safety.

In November 2023, the Inspector General of Police, General Atem Marol, ordered a nationwide crackdown on criminal gang groups, leading to the arrest and imprisonment of hundreds particularly in the capital Juba.

In May this year, the National Police Service called on Juba residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any suspected criminal activities through the emergency toll free number 112.

Major General Daniel Justin made the remarks amid concerns from some residential areas about incidents of unruly gangs causing disturbances.

