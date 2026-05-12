Juba county commissioner suspends illegal land demarcation

Local Order Number 1/2026, which took immediate effect yesterday evening, directs all individuals and groups involved in unauthorized land allocation, surveying, and occupation to immediately cease such activities.

According to the Commissioner’s Office, anyone found violating the order will face legal penalties, including fines, imprisonment, cancellation of land documents, and prosecution under the land laws of South Sudan.

The Commissioner also instructed security agencies, local administrators, and Payam authorities to enforce the directive in all Payams and Bomas across Juba County.

Authorities say the order is intended to restore lawful land administration, maintain public order, and protect communities from illegal land practices.