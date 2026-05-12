12th May 2026

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Juba county commissioner suspends illegal land demarcation

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Eng Samuel Emiliano, the Commissioner of Juba County Photo Credit|Juba County Commissioner’s Office

The Commissioner of Juba County, Samuel Emiliano, has issued a local order suspending illegal land demarcation, land grabbing, and other unlawful land-related activities across the county.

Local Order Number 1/2026, which took immediate effect yesterday evening, directs all individuals and groups involved in unauthorized land allocation, surveying, and occupation to immediately cease such activities.

According to the Commissioner’s Office, anyone found violating the order will face legal penalties, including fines, imprisonment, cancellation of land documents, and prosecution under the land laws of South Sudan.

The Commissioner also instructed security agencies, local administrators, and Payam authorities to enforce the directive in all Payams and Bomas across Juba County.

Authorities say the order is intended to restore lawful land administration, maintain public order, and protect communities from illegal land practices.

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12th May 2026

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