25th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Central Equatoria State | News | Science & Environment   |   Juba Comm’r declares Saturday as cleaning day, bans streets dumping

Juba Comm’r declares Saturday as cleaning day, bans streets dumping

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 2 hours ago

Garbage dumped along Gudele street of Juba in 2021. Photo credit: Curtesy

The Commissioner of Juba County has warned the public against throwing garbage on the streets and declared Saturday as a general cleaning day for Juba City.

Speaking to residents at Kubri Haboba on Sunday, Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon said there are already allocated garbage collection points in every area.

He urged residents to keep their waste at home until Saturday when garbage trucks will collect it, or take it to the allocated collection points.

“Our message is that people should not throw garbage into the streets. Keep it at home or take it to the designated collection points in the markets or residential areas. We have trucks that are working — they will come and pick it up. Just make sure the garbage is placed at the allocated points so we can collect it,” he said.

Ezbon said cleaning the city is a shared responsibility between the citizens, residents, and the government.

He added that Saturday will now be observed as a city-wide cleaning day.

“So, I want to say that every Saturday will be a cleaning day in Juba County. We have started with Luri Road, and next week or in two weeks, we will move to the eastern bank, especially the areas of Gumba, Shirikat, and Lologo,” he declared.

The Commissioner made the remarks during a public gathering at Kubri Haboba yesterday.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results 1

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

Published August 20, 2025

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son 2

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son

Published August 21, 2025

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road 3

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published August 19, 2025

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams 4

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams

Published August 20, 2025

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng 5

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng

Published August 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

ID and passport delays to end soon, says Immigration Chief

Published 21 minutes ago

Presidential envoy Adut pays courtesy visit to governor Mujung 

Published 45 minutes ago

Man, pregnant wife killed, five children abducted in Aru Junction attack

Published 1 hour ago

“Peace is forgiveness and reconciliation”, says Adut Salva

Published 2 hours ago

Juba Comm’r declares Saturday as cleaning day, bans streets dumping

Published 2 hours ago

Police arrest 40 suspected gang members in Bor

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.