Juba Comm’r declares Saturday as cleaning day, bans streets dumping

The Commissioner of Juba County has warned the public against throwing garbage on the streets and declared Saturday as a general cleaning day for Juba City.

Speaking to residents at Kubri Haboba on Sunday, Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon said there are already allocated garbage collection points in every area.

He urged residents to keep their waste at home until Saturday when garbage trucks will collect it, or take it to the allocated collection points.

“Our message is that people should not throw garbage into the streets. Keep it at home or take it to the designated collection points in the markets or residential areas. We have trucks that are working — they will come and pick it up. Just make sure the garbage is placed at the allocated points so we can collect it,” he said.

Ezbon said cleaning the city is a shared responsibility between the citizens, residents, and the government.

He added that Saturday will now be observed as a city-wide cleaning day.

“So, I want to say that every Saturday will be a cleaning day in Juba County. We have started with Luri Road, and next week or in two weeks, we will move to the eastern bank, especially the areas of Gumba, Shirikat, and Lologo,” he declared.

The Commissioner made the remarks during a public gathering at Kubri Haboba yesterday.

