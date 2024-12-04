4th December 2024
Juba commissioner launches crackdown on banned gin alcohol

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Juba Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon speaks during a market inspection. Tuesday, December 3, 2024. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Commissioner of Juba County has announced a crackdown on banned gin alcohol products in the city to reinforce a directive of Central Equatoria governor.

Emmanuel Tete Ezbon launched the crackdown in Kubri Haboba of Gudele 2 on Tuesday.

He visited several factories and companies producing alcoholic beverages to ensure compliance with the recent gubernatorial order regulating the hard drinks.

Commissioner Tete warned traders against non-compliance with the ban, which lists specific spirits like royal gins, rhino gins, waragi, and star gin.

According to the order, beers, wines, and other alcoholic beverages have been allowed.

“We are doing this crackdown and including the implementation of the order of the state governor on the banning of the royal gin and disco gin knowing locally Jena Far in the state,” he said.

“We believed that these are chemicals that are made to kill our people, and today we inspected some bars in the state to make sure that this alcoholic is not there and if we find it, we will take owners to court.”

Commissioner Tete cautioned that violators risk losing their trading licenses and business closures. He said the local government has closed down some factories refusing to comply with the order.

The state security forces, including the police and National Security Service, have been directed to implement this order.

“If you have a bar or a shop, please don’t trade on it because it’s killing our people. We in Juba every week we are burying three to five people who are drinking this alcoholic.”

 

 

