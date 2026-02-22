Juba City Mayor orders temporary halt on outdoor advertisements

The Mayor of Juba City, Christopher Sarafino Swaka, has announced a temporary stoppage of outdoor advertisements across the city as authorities move to organize and regulate the sector.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Mayor Swaka said the suspension is not permanent but intended to streamline the outdoor advertising industry.

He directed all companies and individuals registered with the Juba City Council, including those operating billboards, to report to the city council. They must declare the locations of their billboards and present valid licenses for verification.

Mayor Swaka said the new regulations will govern outdoor advertising and ensure that billboard installations meet specific engineering standards for public safety.

He said the city authorities are responsible for protecting both the lives and properties of residents, citing previous incidents where billboards collapsed during heavy winds and rains.

“What we have done is a temporary stoppage for outdoor advertisement. I said temporary because we’re not stopping it completely, but we want to organize it. We have asked anyone with registered outdoor advertisement companies or billboards to report to the city council, show their licenses, and declare the locations of their billboards. This will allow us to issue the new regulations,” Mayor Swaka said.

He added, “When putting up billboards, there are certain engineering aspects that must be considered. We are responsible for the properties and lives of our citizens. We want to ensure that billboards on the streets of Juba do not create hazards in traffic or collapse during wind or rain.”

The new regulations are expected to address safety concerns, including traffic hazards and structural weaknesses, ensuring that all billboards installed along Juba streets meet approved engineering standards.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Over 80 graduate from Rumbek Health Science Institute Previous Post