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Juba City Council to begin road repairs, install speed bumps within 7 days

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 19 hours ago

Christopher Sarafino Wani Swaka inspects key roads in Juba alongside a technical team from the Ministry of Roads and Bridges. (Photo: Juba City Council)

The Juba City Council has announced plans to begin road rehabilitation works and install speed bumps on key sections of roads within Juba in a bid to improve road safety and address growing traffic risks.

The city council made the announcement after the Mayor of Juba City Council, Christopher Wani Swaka, and a technical team from the Ministry of Roads and Bridges inspected several key routes yesterday.

According to a statement from the Juba City Council, the Mayor, alongside the technical team, inspected key routes including the Malakia–University of Juba Road, Hai Thoura Road, and sections of the Gudele Lou Road.

The council said the inspection aimed to identify critical areas requiring urgent intervention, particularly the rehabilitation of potholes, installation of standardized speed bumps, and overall upgrading of road conditions to meet acceptable safety and engineering standards.

It added that work is expected to commence within 7 days to address the identified issues and deliver durable and quality road improvements.

The city council said the initiative is part of efforts to improve urban infrastructure, ease movement within the city, and enhance road safety for residents.

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