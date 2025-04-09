9th April 2025
Juba-based SPLM-IO members set to form interim leadership

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Senior members of the SPLM-In Opposition on Wednesday convened a meeting in Juba to discuss the formation of the group’s interim leadership.

The meeting, chaired by Stephen Par Kuol, Minister of Peacebuilding, is focusing on the nomination of the SPLM-IO chairperson, deputy chairperson, and Secretary General.

Participants include Speaker of the Council of States Deng Deng Akoon, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Lasuba Wango, and former Deputy Minister of Finance Agok Makur.

The SPLM-IO says it remains committed to implementing the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

This meeting follows tensions within the group. On Monday, Deputy Chairperson Oyet Nathaniel appointed himself as the interim chair of the party and suspended senior member Stephen Par Kuol and three others who he accues of plotting to replace First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, who is under house arrest.

In response, Par Kuol rejected the suspension, asserting that Oyet Nathaniel has no authority to suspend him or the others.

He emphasized that any dismissal must go through a formal disciplinary process within the political bureau.

Par also accused Oyet of defecting from the SPLM-IO by leaving the chairman in Juba.

Agenda of the meeting includes forming an interim leadership
