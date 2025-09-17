17th September 2025

Juba Airport closes main terminal for renovations

Juba International Airport's Terminal 1 is undergoing renovations as part of an upgrade to modernize the facility. Passengers are now using Terminal 2 - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The management of Juba International Airport has temporarily closed its main arrival terminal for renovations, with all operations now redirected to Terminal 2.

In a public statement on Wednesday, September 17, Airport Manager Mosety Kat Monyjok said the renovation is part of a plan to upgrade and modernize the country’s only international airport.

He added that the repairs are intended to provide better services, improve efficiency, and enhance the passenger experience.

Monyjok did not specify when the renovation will be completed or when the terminal is expected to reopen.

The airport management previously announced plans to upgrade the airport in June. Last month, it was revealed that airlines had also begun operating at night, including landings, takeoffs, and other related services.

 

