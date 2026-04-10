Jonglei State workers threaten strike over year-long salary arrears

Civil servants in Jonglei State have issued a one-week ultimatum to the government, threatening a full-scale strike if their overdue salaries—unpaid for more than a year—are not settled.

In response to the ultimatum, the Jonglei State government spokesperson, Nyamar Lony, stated that her office has not yet received a formal report regarding the planned strike, but she noted she would consult with the Acting Governor to find out more about the situation.

The Jonglei State Workers’ Trade Union reports that workers have not received payments since April 2023. The Union’s Secretary-General, Samuel Majier Loch, told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview today that the situation has caused “immense hardship and suffering.”

Despite government claims that funds are available, Majier noted that other states have received payments up to October, while Jonglei remains stuck in April of last year.

“The government consistently claims that the money is in the account, but we have no cash in hand,” Majier said. “We request that the authorities investigate the whereabouts of the money—whether it is in the bank or has been taken by others. If we do not receive a response by next week, we will proceed with a complete strike.”

The threat of industrial action comes as the Ministry of Finance and Planning highlights challenges in the payroll system. During a recent $5 million Public Financial Management Reform ceremony, Undersecretary Benjamin Ayali explained that “bloated” payrolls are part of the problem.

“It is not just because there is no money, but because we don’t know how many people we are paying,” Ayali stated. He suggested that individuals appearing under multiple names across different ministries are draining resources, and a planned headcount is expected to save funds for legitimate salary payments.

While the government focuses on payroll reforms, the broader economic crisis continues to bite. South Sudan’s heavy reliance on oil revenue has been severely strained by global conflicts and logistical challenges, leaving thousands of families across Jonglei State struggling to afford basic needs and school fees.

If the government fails to provide a clear public confirmation on the status of the missing funds by next week, the Union warns that all civil servants in the state will stay at home.