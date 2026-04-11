11th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Jonglei state govt denies forcible shutdown of Akobo radio station

Jonglei state govt denies forcible shutdown of Akobo radio station

Author: John Gai | Published: 5 hours ago

Sam Koang Malual, the Executive Director for Community Peace Radio Organization pictured in the studio of Akobo FM - Credit: CPRO

The Jonglei State government has dismissed allegations that security forces forcibly shut down a radio station in Akobo County and intimidated its staff.

The State Minister of Information, Nyamar Lony, told Eye Radio that Akobo Peace FM suspended operations due to a lack of fuel for its generators, not because of a government order.

However, the management of Akobo Peace FM gave a different account, alleging that the station was forced to shut down following the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) takeover of Akobo town.

The station manager, Sam Koang, said the station was shut down under pressure from security forces. He also claimed that one reporter was arrested and detained, while others were threatened, forcing him to flee to neighbouring Ethiopia.

Koang said the situation raised concern over intimidation targeting journalists in Akobo County.

The allegations were dismissed by the state government, which said no formal complaints had been received. Minister Nyamar said neither her office nor Governor Riek Gai Kok had been notified of any harassment involving media personnel.

“I did not receive any reports of intimidation to the radio station. If there were such reports, the governor is in Akobo town, why didn’t they report to him if this intimidation really occurred?” she said.

The minister said the state government considers the restoration of the station a priority, noting that Akobo Peace FM plays a key role in broadcasting peace messages and encouraging displaced residents to return home following recent fighting.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to press freedom and urged journalists facing threats to report directly to state authorities for action.

The station is currently broadcasting news through social media while its FM transmission remains off air.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Governor Lobong sets conditions for release of detained girls 1

Governor Lobong sets conditions for release of detained girls

Published April 7, 2026

Army Chief warns soldiers over ethnic targeting following Khor Galtan attack 2

Army Chief warns soldiers over ethnic targeting following Khor Galtan attack

Published April 5, 2026

UPDATE: Edmond Yakani addresses reports on Mausoleum shooting 3

UPDATE: Edmond Yakani addresses reports on Mausoleum shooting

Published April 10, 2026

Police seize 7kg of dangerous new drug “mango” in Northern Bahr el Ghazal 4

Police seize 7kg of dangerous new drug “mango” in Northern Bahr el Ghazal

Published April 7, 2026

Ethiopian widow in Juba evicted over asset dispute, community demands justice 5

Ethiopian widow in Juba evicted over asset dispute, community demands justice

Published April 9, 2026

SSPDF response to Customs Roundabout shooting: investigation underway 6

SSPDF response to Customs Roundabout shooting: investigation underway

Published April 10, 2026

UNMISS announces closure of Akobo base 7

UNMISS announces closure of Akobo base

Published April 9, 2026

ILO calls for fair recruitment as South Sudan employers launch 2026-2030 strategy 8

ILO calls for fair recruitment as South Sudan employers launch 2026-2030 strategy

Published April 8, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Edmund Yakani dismisses arrest claims after clarifying shooting incident

Published 4 hours ago

SSPDF, SPLA-IO clash in Kapoeta North, Easter Equatoria 

Published 4 hours ago

Jonglei state govt denies forcible shutdown of Akobo radio station

Published 5 hours ago

International Trade Centre provides laboratory reagents to SSNBS ahead of handover  

Published 5 hours ago

Uganda: Chimpanzee group engages in eight-year civil war, study finds

Published 6 hours ago

Djibouti President Guelleh wins sixth term with 97.8 percent of vote – BBC

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.