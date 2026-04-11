Jonglei state govt denies forcible shutdown of Akobo radio station

The Jonglei State government has dismissed allegations that security forces forcibly shut down a radio station in Akobo County and intimidated its staff.

The State Minister of Information, Nyamar Lony, told Eye Radio that Akobo Peace FM suspended operations due to a lack of fuel for its generators, not because of a government order.

However, the management of Akobo Peace FM gave a different account, alleging that the station was forced to shut down following the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) takeover of Akobo town.

The station manager, Sam Koang, said the station was shut down under pressure from security forces. He also claimed that one reporter was arrested and detained, while others were threatened, forcing him to flee to neighbouring Ethiopia.

Koang said the situation raised concern over intimidation targeting journalists in Akobo County.

The allegations were dismissed by the state government, which said no formal complaints had been received. Minister Nyamar said neither her office nor Governor Riek Gai Kok had been notified of any harassment involving media personnel.

“I did not receive any reports of intimidation to the radio station. If there were such reports, the governor is in Akobo town, why didn’t they report to him if this intimidation really occurred?” she said.

The minister said the state government considers the restoration of the station a priority, noting that Akobo Peace FM plays a key role in broadcasting peace messages and encouraging displaced residents to return home following recent fighting.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to press freedom and urged journalists facing threats to report directly to state authorities for action.

The station is currently broadcasting news through social media while its FM transmission remains off air.

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