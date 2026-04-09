Jonglei ramps up flood defences as rainy season begins

The Jonglei state government has launched a series of measures to protect communities from floods ahead of the 2026 rainy season, officials said.

Information Minister Nyamar Lony Thicot told Eye Radio on Thursday that a flood management committee, comprising government officials, community leaders, and humanitarian partners, has begun repairing dykes, opening drainage channels, and installing water pumps in Bor town and other vulnerable areas.

“The Flood Management Committee, together with our partners, is working to open water channels. Drainage channels are being rehabilitated and constructed along roads to allow water to move freely,” Thicot said.

“Sandbags have also been provided by our partners and the communities, and they will be installed to protect the communities from floods. Dykes are being rehabilitated to shield communities during the rainy season.”

Thicot added that a hydraulic head sensor, a machine that measures river water levels, has been acquired and will soon be installed on the River Nile in Bor. The device will help authorities provide early warnings to residents in case of rising waters.

The minister also highlighted the importance of road infrastructure for flood response, noting that roads in Bor, Twic East, and Duk counties have already been repaired, with works scheduled to start in Ayod and Nyirol counties.

“These newly refurbished roads are vital for rescuing people and delivering humanitarian assistance during floods,” she said.

Thicot praised international partners for their support, singling out the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for funding flood mitigation projects across the state.

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