Jonglei, Pibor leaders launch peace talks to end communal conflicts

The Governor of Jonglei State, Riek Gai Kok, and the Chief Administrator of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area have launched a three-day peace conference aimed at easing tensions and promoting reconciliation between communities in the two regions.

Communities in the area have long suffered from conflicts, including cattle raids, revenge attacks, and child abductions.

The conference, which focuses on strengthening the Inter-Communal Governance Structure (ICGS) and fostering lasting peace, began yesterday in Bich-bich Boma, Gumuruk County, in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi commended Governor Kok and his delegation for participating in the event.

Governor Kok said his delegation, which includes commissioners and chiefs, aims to address the long-standing issues affecting communities in Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

The conference brings together delegates from the neighbouring counties of Gumuruk, Lekuangole, and Pibor in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, and representatives from Bor, Nyirol, Twic East, Uror, and Duk counties in Jonglei State.

The event is held with support from development partners, including Peace Canal and the Peacebuilding Opportunities Fund (POF).

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