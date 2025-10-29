Jonglei launches mobile court to address growing case backlog

Authorities in Jonglei State have launched a mobile court in Bor Town to fast-track the handling of hundreds of pending legal cases and reduce the backlog facing the state’s justice system.

Speaking during the launch, Governor Riek Gai Kok said the initiative will enforce the rule of law and help maintain peace in the state.

“We are going to enjoy real peace. When I came here, I prioritized security as a means of achieving peace. And if we have peace, we’ll have development. We’ll deliver services to our people. Be it health, education, be it drinking water, or touching the road,” he said.

“I agree with all of you who requested the extension of these mobile court to other areas. But, of course, rule of law is a complex thing. The IGs alone cannot ensure rule of law or justice. Because in some counties I have been to, there are no prisons,” he added.

Lieutenant Akech Mapiou Dau, Jonglei State Police Spokesperson, said the deployment of the mobile court is a response to a staggering number of unresolved cases.

“Today, the Mobile Court is going to start its work in prison. For both court cases, usually there are three people in mandate, and people who are in the prison because they are not settled, we are going to work on them. And a lot of cases, like in general, now we have more than 2,000 cases, ongoing cases under trial and they are yet to be accomplished,” Dau explained.

Lieutenant Dau said the mobile court will initially prioritize vulnerable groups, including women and children in conflict with the law, as well as other individuals in prison whose cases remain unresolved. He added that the court will improve the overall presence and effectiveness of the rule of law in the region.

The mobile court is expected to start its work immediately, focusing on resolving long-standing cases and strengthening justice delivery in Jonglei State.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter