Jonglei governor’s office rejects allegation of threatening activist Bol Deng Bol

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 10 hours ago

Activist Bol Deng Bol is the head of the Bor-based civil society group INTREPID-South Sudan -Photo credit: Bol Deng Bol Facebook profile

The office of the Jonglei State Governor has denied claims that it issued warnings or threats to civil society activist Bol Deng Bol, describing the reports as “false.”

This comes after Bol, the Chairperson of Jonglei Civil Society Network, told Eye Radio he was facing threats from the state government after criticising new policies, including the creation of new administrative units within counties last month.

Bol said a warning letter from the governor’s media team was issued, asking him to stop further criticism of the government.

“Yesterday [Sunday] because of this criticism a post was written by the media team in the governor’s press unit warning me seriously that this is the last warning and I should refrain from criticizing the government of Jonglei state. I do not know what happens next,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

However, in a statement published on Monday afternoon, the governor’s office denied the allegations and said it had not issued any threats to the civil society leader.

“The Office of the Governor has noted the claims made by activist Bol Deng Bol, which assert that a threatening statement was issued by the government official. We would like to categorically state that these allegations are entirely false. The Office of the Governor has not issued any warnings or threats towards the Civil Society Network,” the statement reads.

The statement also urged the public to rely only on official communication from the governor’s office, warning that any claims made outside official channels should be treated with scepticism.

“We encourage the public to rely on official communications from the Office of the Governor for accurate information. Any statements or claims made outside of our official channels should be regarded with skepticism and considered as potentially misleading,” he said.

Bol is award winning activist and the executive director of the civil society group INTREPID-South Sudan.

In 2024, Bol return from exile after fleeing Jonglei State after authorities allegedly accused him of masterminding protests that saw civil servants took the streets to demand their salary arrears in June and July.

He returned after receiving safety assurance from former governor Mahjoub Biel Turuk.

